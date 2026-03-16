Delicate Diplomacy: Trump's Complex Dance Between China and Iran

Donald Trump's anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping is at risk of being delayed, according to the White House, as the U.S. president prioritizes issues in Iran. The development underscores potential strains in U.S.-China relations as tensions span trade, Taiwan, and the unfolding Iran crisis.

The conflict in Iran, following joint U.S.-Israeli military actions, now threatens global oil supplies as Iran blocks the strategic Strait of Hormuz. This vital passageway sees a fifth of the world's oil transit daily, impacting not only the U.S. but China, a major oil importer.

Despite these complications, logistical preparations for Trump's visit continue. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, in discussions with China's Vice Premier He Lifeng in Paris, aims to further trade agreements. Both nations remain in dialogue, exploring increased U.S. agricultural exports and strategies for managing trade and investment.