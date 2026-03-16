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Trump Urges Global Action on Strait of Hormuz Traffic

President Donald Trump reiterated his call for international assistance to ensure the reopening of shipping lanes in the Strait of Hormuz. While some countries pledged to help, others remained hesitant. Trump's remarks came ahead of a scheduled lunch at the Kennedy Center.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-03-2026 21:55 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 21:55 IST
Trump Urges Global Action on Strait of Hormuz Traffic
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump on Monday reiterated his call for nations to assist in reopening shipping lanes in the crucial Strait of Hormuz. He noted that while some countries committed to aiding in this international effort, others were less enthusiastic.

The president's comments come amid rising tensions around this strategically important waterway that serves as a key transit route for global oil supply. Some nations have expressed their willingness to support maintaining open passage for vessels, thus ensuring the steady flow of shipping traffic.

Trump made these remarks prior to attending a lunch at the prestigious Kennedy Center, highlighting the geopolitical significance of the Strait of Hormuz in international trade and diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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