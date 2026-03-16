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Trump Calls for Global Participation to Unblock Hormuz

President Donald Trump reiterated his plea for international assistance in unblocking the Strait of Hormuz. Criticizing nations lacking enthusiasm, he highlighted the threat posed by Iran's aggressive tactics. Despite his appeal, several U.S. allies have no imminent plans to aid in unblocking the critical waterway for global oil shipments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 22:07 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 22:07 IST
Trump Calls for Global Participation to Unblock Hormuz
President Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump renewed his request on Monday for international aid to clear the Strait of Hormuz, a vital passage for global oil and gas shipments.

Trump's call for widespread support comes in response to Iran's retaliation against U.S.-Israeli actions, which involved the use of drones, missiles, and mines to block the route.

Despite Trump's appeal, many allied nations declared on Monday that they have no immediate plans to deploy naval forces to assist in reopening this strategic route.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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