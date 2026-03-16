Tensions Rise: Strait of Hormuz Blockade Amid U.S.-Israeli Conflict with Iran

Numerous U.S. allies have turned down President Donald Trump's appeal to dispatch warships to ensure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, amid an ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. This rejection has sparked criticism from Trump, who accused Western partners of ingratitude after years of support.

The conflict has led to a de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant portion of the world's oil flows, affecting global energy prices. The situation has further escalated as Israeli military operations target Iranian infrastructure while Iran retaliates with drone and missile strikes.

Political tension continues with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stating the lack of an international mandate to support the operation. President Trump's mixed responses from allies highlight divergent global stances as energy prices fluctuate and diplomacy appears at a standstill.

(With inputs from agencies.)