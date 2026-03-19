Global Energy Crisis: Modi Pushes for Immediate Peace Talks in West Asia
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned West Asian attacks on gas hubs, emphasizing the necessity for peace and stability. Following retaliations in Iran and Gulf nations, global energy prices soared. Modi reached out to world leaders, advocating for dialogue and diplomacy to de-escalate the tense situation in the region.
- Country:
- India
In the wake of recent attacks on gas hubs in West Asia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called these strikes 'unacceptable'. With tensions escalating in the region, Modi emphasized the need for immediate cessation and urged the restoration of peace.
Modi spoke with key leaders from Oman, Jordan, France, and Malaysia, stressing the importance of dialogue and diplomacy. The Israeli attacks on Iran's South Pars gas fields saw significant retaliations affecting Gulf nations, including Qatar's critical LNG hub, Ras Laffan, vital to India's energy needs.
As global energy prices surge, Modi seeks international cooperation for safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and the protection of civilian infrastructure. International leaders, including French President Macron, support India's call for de-escalation and peaceful negotiation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Narendra Modi
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- Qatar
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- diplomacy
- de-escalation
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