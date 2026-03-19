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India's Nuclear Power Surge: A New Dawn for Energy Generation

India significantly increased its nuclear power generation, producing 56,681 million units by 2024-25. With a current capacity of 8,780 MW and plans for expanding to 13,600 MW, the nation is focusing on fast breeder reactor projects in Tamil Nadu. Key developments are underway at the Kalpakkam site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2026 20:51 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 20:51 IST
India's Nuclear Power Surge: A New Dawn for Energy Generation
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India's nuclear power sector is witnessing a significant surge, with energy generation projected to reach 56,681 million units by 2024-25, as revealed by Union Minister Jitendra Singh. This uptick in power generation marks a leap from previous years, reflecting the country's intensifying focus on nuclear energy.

Currently, India has an installed nuclear power capacity of 8,780 MW, excluding the Rajasthan Atomic Power Station-Unit 1. The nation plans to bolster this capacity through eighteen new nuclear power reactors, tallying an additional 13,600 MW. This expansion includes ten reactors currently under construction and eight more undergoing pre-project activities.

Significant developments are occurring at the Kalpakkam site in Tamil Nadu, where Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited is commissioning a 500 MW Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR). The government has also approved the preliminary activities for a twin-unit fast breeder reactor project, each with a capacity of 500 MW. Upon attaining critical milestones, further financial approvals will be sought for these projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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