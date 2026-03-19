Energy Prices Surge Amid Middle East Conflict Influencing Euro Zone Bond Yields
Short-dated euro zone government bond yields surged as traders priced in potential rate hikes from central banks. The surge was triggered by rising energy prices due to the Iran conflict, even as ECB and BoE held borrowing costs stable. Markets anticipate further rate hikes in 2026.
Euro zone government bond yields for short tenures saw a significant rise on Thursday as traders prepared for potential rate hikes amid soaring energy prices driven by the Iran conflict. Despite the European Central Bank and Bank of England holding their rates steady, market expectations have shifted dramatically.
Germany's two-year yield, very sensitive to ECB's rate speculations, witnessed a jump as discussions around rate hikes picked up, potentially setting the stage for policy tightening by mid-year. Money markets now forecast increased rate hikes in the coming years.
Energy prices, especially those of natural gas and oil, have surged in response to the conflict, creating ripples across European bond markets. The situation has piqued concerns over inflation and economic growth, as reflected in bond yield movements, notably affecting countries like Italy due to their energy dependencies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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