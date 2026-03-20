Zaporizhzhia: Power Struggle at Ukraine's Nuclear Heart

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine is grappling with significant safety concerns due to limited power supply options, according to IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi. Recent assessments have highlighted the critical need for reliable off-site power to ensure plant safety.

Despite being under Russian control and not generating electricity, the plant remains dependent on external power sources to cool its nuclear material. This dependency is crucial to prevent a nuclear meltdown, posing a major risk to regional stability.

Grossi's remarks underscore the growing urgency for addressing the plant's operational constraints, as the geopolitical tensions add an extra layer of complexity to securing its safe management.

(With inputs from agencies.)