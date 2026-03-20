Global Strategies to Tackle Escalating Energy Costs Amid Tensions

As energy costs surge due to geopolitical tensions, governments worldwide are stepping up efforts to protect consumers from the financial impact. Various strategies are being deployed, ranging from tax adjustments to production increases.

India plans to regulate its fuel exports to ensure domestic availability, while Germany is contemplating a windfall tax on oil companies to ease consumer burdens. South Korea is maximizing coal and nuclear energy use and considering energy vouchers to assist vulnerable households.

China and Australia are implementing measures to stabilize their energy supplies, and the EU is urging flexibility in gas import regulations. Nations like Italy, Brazil, and Egypt are adopting subsidy and price cap strategies to curb rising energy costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)