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Global Strategies to Tackle Escalating Energy Costs Amid Tensions

Governments around the world are devising strategies to shield consumers from rising energy costs due to geopolitical tensions. Countries are adopting diverse approaches, including tax adjustments, production boosts, and subsidy increases, to ensure energy stability and affordability. Regional collaborations and adjustments in energy export policies are also being implemented.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 02:16 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 02:16 IST
Global Strategies to Tackle Escalating Energy Costs Amid Tensions
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As energy costs surge due to geopolitical tensions, governments worldwide are stepping up efforts to protect consumers from the financial impact. Various strategies are being deployed, ranging from tax adjustments to production increases.

India plans to regulate its fuel exports to ensure domestic availability, while Germany is contemplating a windfall tax on oil companies to ease consumer burdens. South Korea is maximizing coal and nuclear energy use and considering energy vouchers to assist vulnerable households.

China and Australia are implementing measures to stabilize their energy supplies, and the EU is urging flexibility in gas import regulations. Nations like Italy, Brazil, and Egypt are adopting subsidy and price cap strategies to curb rising energy costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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