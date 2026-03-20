Trump's Fiery Critique of NATO Allies

Former President Donald Trump launched a scathing attack on NATO allies Friday, condemning their perceived lack of support for the U.S.-Israel efforts against Iran.

In a fiery social media post, Trump labeled the longtime U.S. allies as 'cowards,' asserting that NATO's influence is negligible without the United States' participation.

Trump's statement, declaring NATO as a 'paper tiger,' highlighted his dissatisfaction and served as a reminder to these nations of the U.S.'s pivotal role.

(With inputs from agencies.)