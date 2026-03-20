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Trump's Fiery Critique of NATO Allies

In a recent social media post, former President Donald Trump criticized NATO allies for what he perceived as a lack of support in the U.S.-Israel conflict against Iran, labeling them 'cowards.' His strong words underscored his belief that without U.S. involvement, NATO is ineffective.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-03-2026 19:21 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 19:21 IST
Trump's Fiery Critique of NATO Allies
Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

Former President Donald Trump launched a scathing attack on NATO allies Friday, condemning their perceived lack of support for the U.S.-Israel efforts against Iran.

In a fiery social media post, Trump labeled the longtime U.S. allies as 'cowards,' asserting that NATO's influence is negligible without the United States' participation.

Trump's statement, declaring NATO as a 'paper tiger,' highlighted his dissatisfaction and served as a reminder to these nations of the U.S.'s pivotal role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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