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Indian LPG Tankers Resume Strait of Hormuz Voyages

Two Indian LPG tankers are set to transit the Strait of Hormuz after a halt in journeys. Recent data indicate no crude oil tankers have exited the waterway in the last day, although a sanctioned tanker returned to Iranian waters, suggesting disruptions in oil transit activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 19:25 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 19:25 IST
Indian LPG Tankers Resume Strait of Hormuz Voyages
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In a significant development, two Indian-flagged liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tankers are poised to navigate the Strait of Hormuz in the coming days. This resumption occurs after a pause in voyages, according to recent shipping data.

Currently anchored in Gulf waters, the tankers are preparing for their journeys, with shipping sources and data from Kpler confirming their positions.

Market assessments have revealed that no crude oil tankers have embarked on voyages through the waterway in the past 24 hours. Notably, an empty crude oil tanker, subject to U.S. sanctions, returned to Iranian waters on March 18, highlighting tensions impacting transit activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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