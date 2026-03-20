Indian LPG Tankers Resume Strait of Hormuz Voyages

In a significant development, two Indian-flagged liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tankers are poised to navigate the Strait of Hormuz in the coming days. This resumption occurs after a pause in voyages, according to recent shipping data.

Currently anchored in Gulf waters, the tankers are preparing for their journeys, with shipping sources and data from Kpler confirming their positions.

Market assessments have revealed that no crude oil tankers have embarked on voyages through the waterway in the past 24 hours. Notably, an empty crude oil tanker, subject to U.S. sanctions, returned to Iranian waters on March 18, highlighting tensions impacting transit activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)