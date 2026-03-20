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Venezuelan Oil Magnate Wilmer Ruperti's Detention Raises Concerns

Venezuelan oil businessman Wilmer Ruperti has been detained by the country's intelligence police since Thursday. Ruperti, known for his ties to former President Hugo Chavez, rose to prominence by aiding fuel transport and later engaged in a dispute over petroleum coke exports. Authorities have not provided reasons for his detention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 21:54 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 21:54 IST
Venezuelan Oil Magnate Wilmer Ruperti's Detention Raises Concerns

Venezuelan oil magnate Wilmer Ruperti has been detained since Thursday after authorities requested a meeting with him, according to his legal representatives.

The law firm Winston & Strawn revealed that Ruperti was summoned to meet with the intelligence police at approximately 1 p.m., and although his security detail was briefly detained and then released, Ruperti remains in custody without any stated reasons.

Ruperti, a key figure in Venezuelan oil trading, gained prominence for his cooperation with Hugo Chavez's administration. His company's dealings with state-owned PDVSA have been complicated by recent contract disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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