Venezuelan Oil Magnate Wilmer Ruperti's Detention Raises Concerns

Venezuelan oil magnate Wilmer Ruperti has been detained since Thursday after authorities requested a meeting with him, according to his legal representatives.

The law firm Winston & Strawn revealed that Ruperti was summoned to meet with the intelligence police at approximately 1 p.m., and although his security detail was briefly detained and then released, Ruperti remains in custody without any stated reasons.

Ruperti, a key figure in Venezuelan oil trading, gained prominence for his cooperation with Hugo Chavez's administration. His company's dealings with state-owned PDVSA have been complicated by recent contract disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)