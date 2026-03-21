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Navigating Diplomatic Waters: Call for Assistance in the Strait of Hormuz

Donald Trump, the former U.S. President, highlighted the need for international cooperation to ensure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz. He suggested that countries like China and Japan could play a role in securing the strategic waterway, emphasizing the importance of global involvement in maintaining maritime safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-03-2026 01:22 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 01:22 IST
Navigating Diplomatic Waters: Call for Assistance in the Strait of Hormuz
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

On Friday, former U.S. President Donald Trump underscored the necessity for considerable assistance to ensure secure transit through the Strait of Hormuz. Speaking to the press, Trump stressed the significance of other nations, particularly China and Japan, contributing to the safeguarding of the critical maritime route.

The Strait of Hormuz, a vital passageway for global oil shipments, has historically been a hotspot for geopolitical tensions. Trump's remarks highlight the ongoing complexities faced by the international community in guaranteeing the safe passage of vessels through this essential corridor.

Trump's comments suggest a push towards broader international cooperation as the U.S. seeks to mitigate risks in the region, underlining the potential impact of collective action by major world players like China and Japan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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