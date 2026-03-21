Powering Progress: Hindustan Power's Strategic PSA in Assam

Amidst rising energy demands in Assam, Hindustan Power has signed a Power Supply Agreement with Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL), underscoring the importance of consistent electricity access. The collaboration will supply 130 MW from the transitional energy generation plant in Anuppur, Madhya Pradesh.

Ratul Puri, Chairman of Hindustan Power, emphasizes how this agreement will support industrial operations, local economic activity, and improve residents' quality of life. Stable electricity is vital for emerging businesses in high-growth sectors, enabling efficient operations and employment generation.

Structured under the Design, Build, Finance, Own, and Operate (DBFOO) model, the agreement reflects a long-term vision for meeting Assam's energy needs. Such partnerships are crucial for building a resilient energy ecosystem, aligning supply with demand, and fostering socio-economic growth.