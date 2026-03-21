Revamped Credit Scheme Boosts MSME Growth in India

The Finance Ministry has overhauled the Mutual Credit Guarantee Scheme for MSMEs to better support manufacturers and exporters.

This revised scheme now includes the services sector, lowers equipment cost coverage to 60% of the project cost, and extends loan guarantees for up to 10 years.

By aiming to provide improved credit access for MSMEs, this initiative is integral to boosting India's manufacturing and export capabilities, subsequently aligning with the ambitious 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)