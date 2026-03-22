Coal Gasification: Transforming India's Energy Landscape

At the Bharat Electricity Summit 2026, Union Minister for coal and mines G Kishan Reddy highlighted coal gasification's critical role in fortifying India's energy security and reducing reliance on energy imports.

He described coal gasification as a transformative technology that converts coal into Syngas, facilitating cleaner fuel production and industrial growth while using domestic resources efficiently. This is especially crucial amidst rising global energy prices due to geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

The minister announced the National Coal Gasification Mission, targeting 100 million tonnes by 2030, with significant incentives to boost public and private sector projects. He called for a collaborative effort among industry stakeholders to advance clean coal technologies, enhancing India's energy sustainability and self-reliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)