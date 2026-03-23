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Energy Unplugged: Aramco CEO Withdraws Amid Iran Conflict

Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser has canceled his attendance at Houston's CERAWeek conference due to the ongoing Iran conflict. The situation has posed remarkable challenges to the global energy market, threatening vital routes such as the Strait of Hormuz and impacting production and exports across the Gulf.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 03:33 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 03:33 IST
Energy Unplugged: Aramco CEO Withdraws Amid Iran Conflict
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Amin Nasser, the chief executive of Saudi Aramco, has canceled his appearance at the upcoming CERAWeek energy conference in Houston due to escalating tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran. This development underscores the critical situation affecting the energy sector globally, as Aramco grapples with disruptions caused by the Iran conflict.

CERAWeek, one of the most significant gatherings for energy professionals organized by S&P Global, was set to feature Nasser as a headline speaker. However, the ongoing conflict has forced Nasser to remain in Saudi Arabia, highlighting the extensive challenges Aramco faces in maintaining stability in oil markets. The crisis has led to Iranian attacks on Gulf infrastructure, including Saudi Aramco's networks.

Amid these tensions, strategies are being implemented to navigate the crisis, such as diverting crude transport routes and cutting oil outputs. This crisis is reminiscent of past disruptions in the region, drawing attention from global leaders and further complicating the energy landscape. Meanwhile, key industry figures, like Sheikh Nawaf Al-Sabah from Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, are shifting to virtual participation due to current geopolitical risk.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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