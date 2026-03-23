Power Surge: Delhi's Looming Electricity Rate Hike

Delhi residents could soon face higher electricity bills as the city prepares to settle over Rs 38,000 crore in pending dues owed to three power distribution companies. The financial burden, which has accumulated over the past decade, is the result of regulatory assets costs as directed by the Supreme Court last year.

The Delhi government is considering measures to offset the increase by potentially subsidizing the hike. The Supreme Court mandated the total dues, including Rs 27,200 crore in carrying costs, be reimbursed over seven years to BRPL, BYPL, and TPDDL. This action follows a prolonged delay in power tariff adjustments.

The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission filed plans with the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity, detailing the magnitude of unpaid regulatory assets totaling Rs 38,552 crore. This sum represents approved expenditures by the discoms, compounded by interest from delayed recovery, prompting plans for a regulatory asset surcharge over a seven-year span.

(With inputs from agencies.)