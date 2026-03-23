Left Menu

Power Surge: Delhi's Looming Electricity Rate Hike

Delhi's electricity rates may increase starting April due to the government's plan to settle pending payments of over Rs 38,000 crore to three power distribution companies. Although the government plans to subsidize the increase, this adjustment comes as a result of directives from the Supreme Court to recover accumulating regulatory assets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 08:37 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 08:37 IST
Power Surge: Delhi's Looming Electricity Rate Hike
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi residents could soon face higher electricity bills as the city prepares to settle over Rs 38,000 crore in pending dues owed to three power distribution companies. The financial burden, which has accumulated over the past decade, is the result of regulatory assets costs as directed by the Supreme Court last year.

The Delhi government is considering measures to offset the increase by potentially subsidizing the hike. The Supreme Court mandated the total dues, including Rs 27,200 crore in carrying costs, be reimbursed over seven years to BRPL, BYPL, and TPDDL. This action follows a prolonged delay in power tariff adjustments.

The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission filed plans with the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity, detailing the magnitude of unpaid regulatory assets totaling Rs 38,552 crore. This sum represents approved expenditures by the discoms, compounded by interest from delayed recovery, prompting plans for a regulatory asset surcharge over a seven-year span.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026