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Gulf Infrastructure Under Siege as U.S.-Iran Tensions Escalate

Iran has threatened to target energy and water infrastructure across the Gulf region if the U.S. strikes its electricity grid. This follows escalating tensions and military actions between Iran, the U.S., and Israel, raising fears of severe disruptions in essential services dependent on desalination and power in the Gulf.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 09:48 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 09:48 IST
Gulf Infrastructure Under Siege as U.S.-Iran Tensions Escalate
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Amid escalating tensions, Iran has threatened retaliatory strikes on energy and water infrastructure across the Gulf if the United States proceeds with an attack on its electricity grid. This warning from Tehran comes as U.S. President Donald Trump's deadline nears for reopening the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The region, largely dependent on desalination for drinking water, faces potential chaos. Iranian military sources highlighted that attacks on Gulf allies' power facilities could have catastrophic effects. Iran's Revolutionary Guards have already disrupted shipping lanes, affecting global oil transportation and causing market volatility.

In parallel, ongoing military confrontations have been reported between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah forces in Lebanon, further exacerbating the regional conflict and uncertainty in global markets. With oil and gas prices soaring and thousands killed in the conflict, the specter of prolonged unrest looms large over the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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