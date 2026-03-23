Dollar Soars Amid Middle East Tensions: Currency Markets React

The escalating conflict in the Middle East triggered a rise in the U.S. dollar on Monday, as investors flocked to safe-haven assets. This surge reflects heightened risk aversion, with the Australian dollar experiencing declines as equity markets across Asia tumbled.

Japan's top currency official announced readiness to intervene should forex volatility increase, as the yen edged downward. Meanwhile, President Trump's threats against Iran, alongside Tehran's vowed retaliations, have heightened global economic fears. The International Energy Agency's head has compared the crisis to the energy shocks of the 1970s, noting severe implications.

JPY and euro face challenges amidst potential dollar strengthening in extended conflicts, raising anxiety over global economic stability. Major equity indexes in Asia are down, exacerbating dollar's rally. Central banks, amid oil price inflation, express wariness. This landscape affects anticipations of potential Federal Reserve rate cuts.

(With inputs from agencies.)