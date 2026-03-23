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Indian LPG Tankers Navigate the Hormuz Blockade

Two Indian-flagged LPG tankers, Pine Gas and Jag Vasant, successfully sailed through the Strait of Hormuz despite blocked traffic due to geopolitical tensions. The Pine Gas tanker identified itself as 'India ship and crew'. Numerous ships remain stranded in the Gulf amid the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 18:12 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 18:12 IST
Indian LPG Tankers Navigate the Hormuz Blockade

In a remarkable development, two Indian-flagged liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tankers navigated through the strategically significant Strait of Hormuz on Monday, even as other traffic through this critical waterway was obstructed. The Pine Gas and Jag Vasant tankers managed to slip past the blockade, as indicated by ship-tracking data available on the MarineTraffic platform.

Interestingly, the Pine Gas tanker transmitted a 'India ship and crew' message, as recorded by separate LSEG ship tracking data. The successful passage of these vessels highlights a noteworthy exception amid the blockade affecting hundreds of ships.

Meanwhile, the existing blockade has created a logistical nightmare for the maritime industry, leaving countless vessels immobile in the Gulf, stranding thousands of seafarers. The situation escalates under the looming shadow of a geopolitical conflict involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran, adding tension to crucial maritime operations.

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