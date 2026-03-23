Trump Pauses Iran Strikes Amid Promising Talks
President Donald Trump orders a halt on military strikes against Iranian power plants for five days, seeking resolution to the conflict. Positive discussions with Iran hint at a complete resolution of hostilities in the Middle East. Global markets react positively to Trump's decision.
President Donald Trump announced a five-day postponement of military strikes on Iranian power plants, aiming to de-escalate the fourth-week-long conflict. Trump highlighted 'very good and productive' discussions with Iran regarding a 'complete and total resolution of hostilities in the Middle East'.
According to Axios, regional powers Turkey, Egypt, and Pakistan met with a U.S. envoy and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to discuss ending the war. Although Tehran urged Washington to actively participate in the peace process, the White House remained silent on the specifics of the negotiations.
The announcement briefly lowered Brent crude oil prices by 13% and boosted global markets. Trump's prior warning to destroy Iranian power plants if the Strait of Hormuz wasn't opened heightened regional tensions, threatening severe power and water disruptions in the Gulf.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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