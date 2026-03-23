RBI Sets Calendar for Monetary Policy Meetings 2026-27

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has unveiled its schedule for the bi-monthly Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meetings for the fiscal year 2026-27. The initial rate-setting meeting is slated for April 6-8.

Comprising six members, the panel, led by the RBI Governor, determines the benchmark policy rate (repo rate) to manage inflation. This year, the repo rate stands unchanged at 5.25 percent since February's decision.

The RBI emphasized the importance of the upcoming meetings: June 3-5, and three additional gatherings in August, October, December, and February. The government's set inflation target with a tolerance band, first stated in 2016, remains in review until March 2026, with a second review anticipated by its close.

(With inputs from agencies.)