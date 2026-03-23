Left Menu

RBI Sets Calendar for Monetary Policy Meetings 2026-27

The Reserve Bank of India released the schedule for the Monetary Policy Committee meetings for 2026-27. The committee, responsible for setting the benchmark policy rate to manage inflation, will hold six meetings, the first from April 6-8. The repo rate currently remains at 5.25 percent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-03-2026 18:55 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 18:55 IST
RBI Sets Calendar for Monetary Policy Meetings 2026-27
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has unveiled its schedule for the bi-monthly Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meetings for the fiscal year 2026-27. The initial rate-setting meeting is slated for April 6-8.

Comprising six members, the panel, led by the RBI Governor, determines the benchmark policy rate (repo rate) to manage inflation. This year, the repo rate stands unchanged at 5.25 percent since February's decision.

The RBI emphasized the importance of the upcoming meetings: June 3-5, and three additional gatherings in August, October, December, and February. The government's set inflation target with a tolerance band, first stated in 2016, remains in review until March 2026, with a second review anticipated by its close.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026