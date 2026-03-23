Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's Bold Initiatives for Development and Welfare

In a compassionate move, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday presented insurance cheques of Rs 1 crore each to the families of electricity department workers who died in the line of duty. The gesture, recognized during a press event alongside Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikaramarka, exemplifies the state's commitment to supporting bereaved families.

Highlighting the government's welfare initiatives, Reddy announced a hike in the Rajiv Aarogyasri health coverage from Rs 5 lakhs to Rs 10 lakhs. He emphasized the ongoing commitment to ensure affected families have financial security and do not face destitution following the loss of a family head.

Reddy also laid the foundation for significant development projects in Siddipet district valued at Rs 775.72 crore. These projects target infrastructure improvement, healthcare, education, and public services enhancement across Siddipet and Gajwel constituencies. Of particular note is the planned oil palm factory in Nangunur Mandal, slated to boost the agro-based industry with an investment of Rs 300 crore.