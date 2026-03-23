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Japan Considers Crude Oil Futures Intervention Amidst Middle East Crisis

Japan's government is considering intervening in the crude oil futures market due to spiking energy prices from the Middle East crisis. The situation is compounded by the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, leading to oil supply disruptions. Japan relies heavily on Middle Eastern oil and faces currency volatility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 20:22 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 20:22 IST
Japan Considers Crude Oil Futures Intervention Amidst Middle East Crisis
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Japan's government is contemplating intervention in the crude oil futures market as rising energy prices, driven by the Middle East crisis, cause concern. The potential move follows Japan's largest-ever oil reserve release to mitigate shortages amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran impacting oil supplies.

Several heads of top exchanges have expressed opposition to U.S. government intervention in the oil futures market, especially as energy prices surge following U.S. and Israeli military actions against Iran. Oil prices have soared to peaks unseen since early 2022, coinciding with Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as the essential Strait of Hormuz remains shut.

Japan is particularly vulnerable, dependent on the Middle East for over 90% of its oil, and facing a weak yen. The Ministry of Finance in Tokyo has yet to comment on the oil market inquiries. Japan's top currency diplomat, Atsushi Mimura, indicated readiness to address foreign exchange volatility, with speculation that oil futures trading impacts currency levels. The Petroleum Association of Japan has urged further stockpile releases to tackle the crisis as consumers face record gasoline prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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