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Ireland Moves to Lower Fuel Excise Duty Amid Middle East Crisis

Ireland's government plans to cut excise duty on fuels as part of a €235 million package to mitigate the economic impact from the Middle East conflict. The proposals include rebates for hauliers and home heating assistance. These measures aim to address surging crude oil prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dublin | Updated: 24-03-2026 04:40 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 04:40 IST
Ireland Moves to Lower Fuel Excise Duty Amid Middle East Crisis
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Ireland is set to implement excise duty cuts on fuels until May's end, as part of a €235 million package to counteract the economic repercussions from the Middle East conflict, revealed a senior minister on Monday. These proposals, expected to be reviewed by the cabinet on Tuesday, also aim to expand rebate initiatives for hauliers and bolster home heating subsidies for social welfare beneficiaries.

The rise in crude oil prices has pushed some service station rates above €2 per liter of unleaded fuel. In response, the government has proposed cutting 15 euro cents per liter for petrol and 20 cents for diesel, effective from Wednesday midnight, according to local reports. Similar adjustments were made in 2022 amid the Ukraine conflict.

Enterprise Minister Peter Burke emphasized, "While efforts are in motion to alleviate the economic strain, full relief cannot be guaranteed." Finance Minister Simon Harris mentioned the package would initially be limited to allow room for future aid if the energy crisis continues. The European Commission has advocated for such national fuel tax reductions to counter rising energy costs. Italy and Spain have also introduced temporary fuel tax reliefs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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