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Airstrikes Hit Anbar: Casualties Among Popular Mobilization Forces

Airstrikes targeted a site belonging to Iraq's Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces in Anbar province. The attack resulted in the death of six fighters and injured 15 others, including the PMF's Anbar operations commander. Security sources provided this information to Reuters early on Tuesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 04:59 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 04:59 IST
Airstrikes Hit Anbar: Casualties Among Popular Mobilization Forces
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Airstrikes in Iraq's western province of Anbar struck a site linked to the Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), leading to significant casualties. Security sources reported that six fighters lost their lives in the attack.

The strike, which occurred early on Tuesday, also injured 15 individuals. Among the wounded was the commander of the PMF's Anbar operations.

This incident is yet another in the ongoing conflict involving various factions in Iraq. The information was relayed to Reuters by credible security sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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