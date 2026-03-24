Airstrikes Hit Anbar: Casualties Among Popular Mobilization Forces

Airstrikes in Iraq's western province of Anbar struck a site linked to the Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), leading to significant casualties. Security sources reported that six fighters lost their lives in the attack.

The strike, which occurred early on Tuesday, also injured 15 individuals. Among the wounded was the commander of the PMF's Anbar operations.

This incident is yet another in the ongoing conflict involving various factions in Iraq. The information was relayed to Reuters by credible security sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)