Japan's Strategic Release: Oil from Joint Stockpiles
Japan plans to start releasing oil from joint stockpiles with producing nations by the end of March in response to disruptions caused by the Iran war. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced that Japan will contribute nearly 80 million barrels, tapping into private and state reserves.
In a decisive move, Japan is set to release oil from joint stockpiles with producing nations by the month's end, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced on social media. This decision addresses the halted oil shipments from the Middle East due to the ongoing Iran war.
Japan's contribution to the International Energy Agency's record oil stockpile initiative will total nearly 80 million barrels. This includes crude oil and shared reserves with countries like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Kuwait, ensuring Tokyo's priority access in emergencies.
Starting on March 16, Japan began releasing privately held reserves and plans to release national reserves beginning on the 26th. Additional releases from jointly held reserves with oil-producing countries are slated for later this month, Takaichi confirmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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