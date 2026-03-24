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NeuEN Green Energy's Leap: 10KTPA Green Hydrogen Supply to Numaligarh Refinery

NeuEN Green Energy Pvt. Ltd has won a contract to provide 10,000 tonnes of green hydrogen annually to Numaligarh Refinery Ltd. The venture between Bharat Petroleum and Sembcorp will establish a green hydrogen facility aimed at decarbonizing the refinery, set to become operational in 2028.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 09:13 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 09:13 IST
NeuEN Green Energy's Leap: 10KTPA Green Hydrogen Supply to Numaligarh Refinery
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NeuEN Green Energy Pvt. Ltd, a collaborative venture between Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and Sembcorp Green Hydrogen India Private Ltd, has been awarded a contract to supply 10,000 tonnes per annum of green hydrogen to Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL). This initiative marks a significant stride towards industrial decarbonisation.

The project, set to commence commercial operations in 2028, involves the construction of a green hydrogen production facility at NRL's location in Assam. The effort is backed by a long-term offtake arrangement, integrating renewable energy with pioneering storage solutions for consistent and reliable operations.

Leaders from both Bharat Petroleum and Sembcorp highlighted the strategic importance and potential impact of the venture. This initiative underscores both companies' commitment to advancing India's green hydrogen goals and contributing to a sustainable and low-carbon energy future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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