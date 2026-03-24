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Suzlon Secures 100 MW Wind Energy Deal with GAIL to Decarbonise Maharashtra Plant

Suzlon Group has clinched a 100 MW wind energy contract from Gas Authority of India Ltd (GAIL), marking its fourth PSU order in FY26. The wind project aims to power GAIL's petrochemical plant in Maharashtra, underscoring Suzlon's expanding influence in India's renewable energy sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 10:32 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 10:32 IST
Suzlon Secures 100 MW Wind Energy Deal with GAIL to Decarbonise Maharashtra Plant
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The Suzlon Group has announced a significant wind energy project, securing a 100 MW deal with the Gas Authority of India Ltd (GAIL). This project marks Suzlon's fourth PSU order in the fiscal year 2026 and highlights its strategic capabilities within the renewable energy ecosystem.

This initiative is set to energize GAIL's upcoming petrochemical facility in Nandurbar, Maharashtra, promoting the decarbonisation of the plant. Suzlon's influence continues to grow in Maharashtra, where it holds a 38% market share and has over 2.2 GW of installed capacity.

Under the project, Suzlon will install 47 S120 wind turbines, each with a capacity of 2.1 MW. These efforts will be supported by a comprehensive service package covering supply, installation, operation, and maintenance. Ajay Kapur, CEO of Suzlon, praised the long-standing 15-year partnership with GAIL.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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