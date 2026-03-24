Japan's Strategic Oil Release: Navigating the Middle East Crisis

Japan is poised to release oil from its joint stockpiles by the end of March, with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi confirming the plan as a countermeasure to Middle East supply disruptions.

The spike in global oil prices came after U.S. and Israel's February strikes on Iran closed the crucial Strait of Hormuz. Because of this, Japan has begun releasing reserves privately held since March 16 and will release national reserves starting March 26.

Coordination with the International Energy Agency, which will see a total contribution of nearly 80 million barrels from Japan, forms part of the strategy. Additional shipments from Saudi Arabia and UAE have been rerouted, avoiding the strait, and are expected to land in Japan soon.