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Japan's Strategic Oil Release: Navigating the Middle East Crisis

In response to heightened tensions following missile strikes on Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, Japan plans to release oil from its national and joint reserves. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced the measure to mitigate supply disruptions, while securing alternative imports and investigating market interventions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 11:49 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 11:49 IST
Japan's Strategic Oil Release: Navigating the Middle East Crisis
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Japan is poised to release oil from its joint stockpiles by the end of March, with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi confirming the plan as a countermeasure to Middle East supply disruptions.

The spike in global oil prices came after U.S. and Israel's February strikes on Iran closed the crucial Strait of Hormuz. Because of this, Japan has begun releasing reserves privately held since March 16 and will release national reserves starting March 26.

Coordination with the International Energy Agency, which will see a total contribution of nearly 80 million barrels from Japan, forms part of the strategy. Additional shipments from Saudi Arabia and UAE have been rerouted, avoiding the strait, and are expected to land in Japan soon.

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