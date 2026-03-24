Energy Conflict: Moldova's Power Connection Severed

Overnight Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure led to the disconnection of Moldova's main power link with Europe, President Maia Sandu announced on Tuesday.

Sandu emphasized on the precariousness of the current scenario, stating that although alternative routes are in place, the situation remains unstable.

In her statement on social media platform X, she attributed full responsibility to Russia for the energy crisis brought upon Moldova due to the severed connection.

(With inputs from agencies.)