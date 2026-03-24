Energy Conflict: Moldova's Power Connection Severed
Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure have severed Moldova's key power connection with Europe, according to President Maia Sandu. Despite alternative routes being available, the situation is described as fragile, with Sandu placing responsibility solely on Russia in her social media statement.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 12:32 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 12:32 IST
Overnight Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure led to the disconnection of Moldova's main power link with Europe, President Maia Sandu announced on Tuesday.
Sandu emphasized on the precariousness of the current scenario, stating that although alternative routes are in place, the situation remains unstable.
In her statement on social media platform X, she attributed full responsibility to Russia for the energy crisis brought upon Moldova due to the severed connection.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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