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WEF Postpones Saudi Arabia Meeting Amid Regional Tensions

The World Economic Forum has delayed its planned meeting in Saudi Arabia due to regional conflicts involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. Originally set for April, the decision followed discussions with Saudi officials, with future dates yet to be determined.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 16:13 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 16:13 IST
WEF Postpones Saudi Arabia Meeting Amid Regional Tensions
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The World Economic Forum has announced the postponement of its forthcoming meeting in Saudi Arabia, initially set for next month. The event, focusing on global collaboration, economic growth, and energy, has been delayed due to ongoing regional developments, as per Saudi Arabia's state news agency.

Scheduled to take place in Jeddah from April 22 to 23, the meeting was intended to address crucial topics amid current geopolitical tensions. However, with the escalation of conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, the forum has opted to reschedule.

Following consultations with the Saudi Ministry of Economy and Planning, the decision was made to defer the conference, with a new date yet to be announced. The move reflects the complexities of organizing international engagements amidst heightened regional instability.

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