Sterlite Electric Welcomes Frederic Andre M Trefois as CEO

Sterlite Electric announced the appointment of Frederic Andre M Trefois as Group Chief Executive Officer on Tuesday. Trefois, who was formerly a non-executive independent director on the company's board, is expected to spearhead the company's growth in the power transmission industry.

Pratik Agarwal, Managing Director of Sterlite Electric, expressed confidence in Trefois's ability to bring 'global perspective, disciplined execution, and deep sector insight' as grids worldwide evolve to meet new challenges. Agarwal emphasized Trefois's potential to reinforce the company's commitment to providing reliable and sustainable power solutions.

Before joining Sterlite Electric, Trefois accumulated extensive experience with the Sécheron Hasler group and SNC-Lavalin Inc. His engineering credentials and leadership expertise position him to advance Sterlite Electric's offerings in both domestic and international markets.