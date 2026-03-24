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ADB Unveils Support Amid Middle East Conflict

The Asian Development Bank announced a financial aid package to assist developing member countries affected by the Middle East conflict. The assistance includes budget support and trade finance to ensure the import of essential goods like oil. Discussions are ongoing with affected nations for immediate support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 18:39 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 18:39 IST
ADB Unveils Support Amid Middle East Conflict
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The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has introduced a financial aid package aimed at assisting its developing member countries cope with the economic fallout from the ongoing Middle East conflict. This initiative was announced on Tuesday by ADB President Masato Kanda, who outlined the lender's plan to ensure the supply of essential goods, such as oil, remains uninterrupted amidst the crisis.

The ADB has not disclosed the financial scale of the package. However, the support will primarily involve the Countercyclical Support Facility, which aims to stabilize impacted economies and protect vulnerable communities from financial shocks.

The second component of the initiative is the Trade and Supply Chain Finance Program. This program is intended to maintain the flow of crucial imports, with a particular emphasis on securing energy supplies. The ADB has commenced dialogue with highly impacted developing member nations to explore immediate support options.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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