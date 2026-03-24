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Schindler Poised to Challenge Rivals Kone and TK Elevator Merger

Schindler's CEO Paolo Compagna has expressed readiness to challenge a potential merger between competitors Kone and TK Elevator before antitrust authorities. He warned that such a merger could cause significant disruptions in the elevator industry given the overlapping aspects of both companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 20:45 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 20:45 IST
Schindler Poised to Challenge Rivals Kone and TK Elevator Merger

In a bold move, Schindler is prepared to oppose the potential merger of rivals Kone and TK Elevator, according to CEO Paolo Compagna.

In an interview with Reuters, Compagna described the merger as a 'bloodbath,' predicting immense disruption within the elevator industry. He highlighted concerns over the integration of overlapping customer bases, production sites, and employee teams.

The merger, if it proceeds, would combine the world's third- and fourth-largest lift manufacturers, a scenario Schindler fears could dramatically reshape market dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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