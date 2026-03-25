Diplomatic Waters: Iran's Conditions for Strait of Hormuz Transits

Iran has communicated to the United Nations Security Council and the International Maritime Organization that it will allow 'non-hostile vessels' to transit the Strait of Hormuz, contingent upon their coordination with Iranian authorities. This announcement was made according to a note seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The note, delivered by Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was addressed to the 15-member Security Council and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday. It was later disseminated among the 176 members of the UN shipping agency, which is charged with regulating international shipping safety and security and preventing pollution.

Within the note, Iran declared it has implemented 'necessary and proportionate measures' to counter any hostile operations against it via the Strait of Hormuz, limiting passage of vessels associated with the U.S. or Israel. The Financial Times reported the letter's circulation among IMO member states on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)