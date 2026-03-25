Court Denies Bail in High-Profile Money Laundering Case

A special court in Mumbai has refused bail to Pune businessman Amit Thepade, who is implicated in a Rs 117-crore money laundering case. The court underscored the seriousness of economic offences, declaring them a major threat to the country's financial health.

Judge R B Rote of the special PMLA court highlighted 'sufficient material' connecting Thepade to the offence while rejecting his bail plea. Thepade, who was arrested in August 2025, allegedly engaged in fraudulent practices to obtain credit from Canara Bank.

The court also noted discrepancies in property mortgaging and stated that Thepade's repayment of Rs 26 crore did not exempt him from criminal charges. Given the gravity of the allegations, the court ruled against granting bail.