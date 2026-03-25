Kashmir's Snowy Splendor and Blossoming Tulip Gardens Draw Tourists

The enchanting Bhaderwah Valley has once more seized the spotlight, luring tourists with a fresh snowfall that has transformed the renowned Guldanda tourist hotspot into a captivating snow-clad wonderland. This new layer of snow magnifies the region's charm, enticing both tourists and nature enthusiasts to its serene landscapes. This snowfall rejuvenates Bhaderwah's tourism sector, cementing Kashmir's status as a premier winter tourist destination, with many drawn to its untouched, snow-blanketed vistas.

In Anantnag, the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) further amplifies the region's allure with its Tulip Garden in Sagam village. This garden, established as a center of excellence for tulip cultivation, aims to bolster local agriculture and tourism through tulip bulb production. "This station is the center for tulip and temperate bulb production, focused on tulip multiplication," emphasized Professor Mohammad Ayoob Mantoo, a horticulture expert at SKUAST.

The confluence of Bhaderwah's snowfall and the inception of the Tulip Garden in Anantnag highlights Kashmir's dual allure—its breathtaking natural landscapes and burgeoning agricultural tourism ventures. Moreover, the Director of Floriculture Kashmir, Mathoora Masoom, announced that the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden in Srinagar is prepared for the upcoming season with an unprecedented floral display. With the introduction of online ticket booking by the Jammu and Kashmir administration, planning visits to these attractions has become more accessible. "The Tulip Garden will open to the public on March 16th, inaugurated by the Chief Minister. This year, we have planted 18 lakh tulips across 70 varieties. We are committed to enhancing visitor experience and promoting environmental stewardship," said Masoom. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah lauded the vibrant preparations at Asia's largest tulip garden in Srinagar, appreciating the efforts of gardeners and the Floriculture Department. Acclaimed for its mesmerizing vistas, the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden also houses an array of flowers like daffodils, hyacinths, roses, ranunculi, muscaria, and irises, offering a splendid palette of colors and scents to its visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)