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Andhra Pradesh's Renewable Energy Push: Accelerating Project Execution

Andhra Pradesh's Energy Minister, Gottipati Ravi Kumar, urges investors to expedite renewable energy projects, promising government support for timely completion. Highlighting solar, wind, and storage projects in Rayalaseema, Kumar envisions Andhra as a renewable energy leader, emphasizing job creation and state transformation under an Integrated Clean Energy Policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 25-03-2026 11:11 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 11:11 IST
Andhra Pradesh's Renewable Energy Push: Accelerating Project Execution
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar has urged investors to speed up renewable energy projects, ensuring timely execution and commissioning. During a review meeting with Brookfield-Axis representatives and state officials, Kumar assessed project progress and emphasized the need for swift completion.

Minister Kumar stressed the importance of addressing ground-level challenges promptly, offering government support to resolve any issues. He assured that land availability, infrastructure, and clearances are being facilitated to ensure smooth project implementation, seeking to create an attractive investment environment.

Highlighting solar, wind, and pumped storage projects in the Rayalaseema region, Kumar predicted national benchmarks and significant employment opportunities. Reaffirming Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's vision, he anticipates Andhra Pradesh becoming a leader in renewable energy generation, aiming for the state to be the 'Battery Storage Capital.'

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