Russia's Drone Assaults Plunge Chernihiv into Darkness

Russian attacks severely damaged two energy facilities in Ukraine's northern Chernihiv region, leaving nearly 212,000 consumers without power, as reported by a regional electricity distribution company on Wednesday.

Chernihivoblenergo revealed that approximately 150,000 consumers in the city of Chernihiv and its surrounding district were affected following an attack on a local energy facility. Later, an additional 62,000 residents in three other districts lost power due to damage in the Nizhynskyi district.

Ukraine's air force neutralized 121 out of 147 drones launched by Russia overnight. The ongoing conflict has seen frequent power outages, including a severe blackout in Chernihiv during winter. The targeted strikes underscore the vulnerability of critical energy infrastructure amid the war.