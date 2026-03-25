Hungary Halts Gas Flows to Ukraine Amid Druzhba Pipeline Dispute
Hungary announced the cessation of gas flows to Ukraine in response to the suspension of oil flows through the Druzhba pipeline, as stated by Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The gas will instead be stored domestically in Hungary as the issue persists.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 25-03-2026 14:49 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 14:49 IST
- Country:
- Hungary
Prime Minister Viktor Orban declared on Wednesday that Hungary will halt gas supplies to Ukraine. This decisive move follows the suspension of oil flows through the Druzhba pipeline.
Orban addressed the nation via a video on Facebook, announcing the gradual cessation of gas deliveries from Hungary to Ukraine. The remaining gas will be stored domestically to ensure energy security.
The decision underscores the broader geopolitical tensions impacting energy distribution across Europe.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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