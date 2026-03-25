Hungary Halts Gas Flows to Ukraine Amid Druzhba Pipeline Dispute

Prime Minister Viktor Orban declared on Wednesday that Hungary will halt gas supplies to Ukraine. This decisive move follows the suspension of oil flows through the Druzhba pipeline.

Orban addressed the nation via a video on Facebook, announcing the gradual cessation of gas deliveries from Hungary to Ukraine. The remaining gas will be stored domestically to ensure energy security.

The decision underscores the broader geopolitical tensions impacting energy distribution across Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)