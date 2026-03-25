Left Menu

Hungary Halts Gas Flows to Ukraine Amid Druzhba Pipeline Dispute

Hungary announced the cessation of gas flows to Ukraine in response to the suspension of oil flows through the Druzhba pipeline, as stated by Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The gas will instead be stored domestically in Hungary as the issue persists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 25-03-2026 14:49 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 14:49 IST
Hungary Halts Gas Flows to Ukraine Amid Druzhba Pipeline Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Prime Minister Viktor Orban declared on Wednesday that Hungary will halt gas supplies to Ukraine. This decisive move follows the suspension of oil flows through the Druzhba pipeline.

Orban addressed the nation via a video on Facebook, announcing the gradual cessation of gas deliveries from Hungary to Ukraine. The remaining gas will be stored domestically to ensure energy security.

The decision underscores the broader geopolitical tensions impacting energy distribution across Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026