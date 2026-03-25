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Unity in Crisis: Jammu's Ram Rasoi Exemplifies Community Strength Amid Gas Shortage

In response to escalating Middle East tensions affecting India's cooking gas supply, Jammu's Sainik Colony offers communal support through 'Ram Rasoi', a community kitchen using traditional stoves. This initiative fosters resilience and solidarity, as elsewhere Congress workers protest the alleged LPG shortage, urging accountability from Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 15:14 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 15:14 IST
Unity in Crisis: Jammu's Ram Rasoi Exemplifies Community Strength Amid Gas Shortage
Women cooking food in traditional earthen stoves and firewood in Sainik Colony (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

As the Middle East conflict intensifies, its impacts resonate in India, sparking concerns over potential cooking gas shortages. In a unique display of resilience, Jammu's Sainik Colony offers 'Ram Rasoi' as a beacon of community support. This initiative provides traditional earthen stoves and firewood to help families affected by the alleged shortage.

A deeper narrative of self-reliance emerges as local women unite to cook on traditional stoves, promoting strength through adversity. Devotional singing and bhajans accompany the cooking, fostering hope and solidarity. The initiative underscores how Indian communities can turn crises into opportunities for collective resilience.

Simultaneously, political unrest brews as Congress workers protest outside the Indian National Congress headquarters, challenging Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri over the reported shortages. Protesters allege a failure in ensuring adequate supply and resort to symbolic demonstrations using makeshift traditional stoves, underscoring the hardship faced by many households.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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