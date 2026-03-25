Unity in Crisis: Jammu's Ram Rasoi Exemplifies Community Strength Amid Gas Shortage

As the Middle East conflict intensifies, its impacts resonate in India, sparking concerns over potential cooking gas shortages. In a unique display of resilience, Jammu's Sainik Colony offers 'Ram Rasoi' as a beacon of community support. This initiative provides traditional earthen stoves and firewood to help families affected by the alleged shortage.

A deeper narrative of self-reliance emerges as local women unite to cook on traditional stoves, promoting strength through adversity. Devotional singing and bhajans accompany the cooking, fostering hope and solidarity. The initiative underscores how Indian communities can turn crises into opportunities for collective resilience.

Simultaneously, political unrest brews as Congress workers protest outside the Indian National Congress headquarters, challenging Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri over the reported shortages. Protesters allege a failure in ensuring adequate supply and resort to symbolic demonstrations using makeshift traditional stoves, underscoring the hardship faced by many households.

(With inputs from agencies.)