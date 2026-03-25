Hungary's Gas Cutoff Escalates Tensions with Ukraine Over Russian Oil Standoff
Prime Minister Viktor Orbán announced Hungary will cease gas supplies to Ukraine until Russian oil begins flowing again through the Druzhba pipeline. The decision comes amid halted Russian oil supplies due to alleged drone attacks, with Hungary claiming Ukrainian obstruction and further fueling tensions between the two countries.
- Country:
- Hungary
Prime Minister Viktor Orbán announced on Wednesday that Hungary will gradually cut off gas supplies to Ukraine until Russian oil resumes flowing through the Druzhba pipeline. This announcement marks a significant escalation in tensions as Russian oil shipments to Hungary and Slovakia have been suspended for almost two months due to alleged drone attacks on the pipeline across Ukraine.
Orbán, speaking in a video on social media, labeled the situation as 'Ukrainian blackmail,' and stated that unless Ukraine facilitates oil transit, it will not receive gas from Hungary. This move is part of a series of retaliatory measures taken by Hungary, including blocking EU loans to Ukraine and halting diesel shipments, as Orbán accuses Ukraine of orchestrating an energy crisis to influence Hungary's upcoming elections.
Ukraine relies heavily on Hungarian gas imports, which constituted 45% of its gas needs last year. Kyiv has not responded to Orbán's latest announcement, and a Hungarian government spokesperson was unavailable for comment. Meanwhile, Orbán continues to face criticism for his strong pro-Kremlin stance among EU leaders, as Hungary and Slovakia remain exempt from EU sanctions on Russian oil.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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