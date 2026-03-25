Left Menu

Drone Strikes Lead to Suspension of Russian Oil Exports

Massive Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia's Baltic ports, Primorsk and Ust-Luga, have suspended oil exports as fires rage on. This disruption adds uncertainty to global oil markets, already strained by Middle Eastern conflicts. Ukrainian aims include weakening Russia's economy amid stalled peace talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 18:23 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 18:23 IST
Drone Strikes Lead to Suspension of Russian Oil Exports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia's crucial Baltic ports, Primorsk and Ust-Luga, halted crude oil and oil product loadings after significant drone attacks by Ukraine triggered large blazes visible from Finland. This development, citing anonymous sources, marks a major escalation in Ukraine's efforts to disrupt Russia's oil export facilities.

The attacks reflect Ukraine's strategy to weaken Russia's war economy amid stalled peace negotiations. These strikes, some of the largest in the last four years, coincide with increased geopolitical tensions due to ongoing conflicts in the Middle East.

Witnesses reported colossal black smoke emanating from Ust-Luga, while similar assaults had previously forced a temporary suspension this week. Ukrainian authorities claim these successful hits will further diminish Russia's oil revenues. European Union lawmakers are urged to impose stronger sanctions to deter Russian exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra's Bold Plan: Free Regularisation of Residential Encroachments

Maharashtra's Bold Plan: Free Regularisation of Residential Encroachments

 India
2
Kazakhstan's Oil Exports Unscathed by Ust-Luga Attack

Kazakhstan's Oil Exports Unscathed by Ust-Luga Attack

 Global
3
Kolkata Sees Surge in February Property Registrations

Kolkata Sees Surge in February Property Registrations

 India
4
EU Foreign Policy Chief's Kyiv Visit: Strengthening Ties with Ukraine

EU Foreign Policy Chief's Kyiv Visit: Strengthening Ties with Ukraine

 Belgium

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026