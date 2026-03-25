Drone Strikes Lead to Suspension of Russian Oil Exports

Russia's crucial Baltic ports, Primorsk and Ust-Luga, halted crude oil and oil product loadings after significant drone attacks by Ukraine triggered large blazes visible from Finland. This development, citing anonymous sources, marks a major escalation in Ukraine's efforts to disrupt Russia's oil export facilities.

The attacks reflect Ukraine's strategy to weaken Russia's war economy amid stalled peace negotiations. These strikes, some of the largest in the last four years, coincide with increased geopolitical tensions due to ongoing conflicts in the Middle East.

Witnesses reported colossal black smoke emanating from Ust-Luga, while similar assaults had previously forced a temporary suspension this week. Ukrainian authorities claim these successful hits will further diminish Russia's oil revenues. European Union lawmakers are urged to impose stronger sanctions to deter Russian exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)