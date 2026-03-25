Left Menu

MUFG Bank Makes Historic Investment in India's Financial Sector

Japan's MUFG Bank is set to make a historic leap into India's market by acquiring a 20% stake in Shriram Finance for Rs 39,618 crore. The move, approved by India's CCI, marks the largest cross-border investment in the country's financial sector, reinforcing its growth potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 21:40 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 21:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) Bank has received approval from India's fair trade regulator, the Competition Commission of India (CCI), to acquire a 20% stake in Shriram Finance. The landmark deal, valued at Rs 39,618 crore (approximately USD 4.4 billion), is the largest cross-border investment in India's financial sector to date.

MUFG Bank, part of the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, extends various financial services in India, including corporate banking loans, deposit accounts, and trade finance. Shriram Finance is recognized as a non-banking financial company and is classified by the RBI as an 'NBFC-Upper Layer'.

In related news, CCI has also approved the acquisition of Groww Asset Management Ltd by State Street Global Advisors, reinforcing vigilance against unfair business practices and fostering competitive balance in the marketplace. Such significant deals are subject to CCI approval to ensure fair competition.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026