MUFG Bank Makes Historic Investment in India's Financial Sector

Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) Bank has received approval from India's fair trade regulator, the Competition Commission of India (CCI), to acquire a 20% stake in Shriram Finance. The landmark deal, valued at Rs 39,618 crore (approximately USD 4.4 billion), is the largest cross-border investment in India's financial sector to date.

MUFG Bank, part of the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, extends various financial services in India, including corporate banking loans, deposit accounts, and trade finance. Shriram Finance is recognized as a non-banking financial company and is classified by the RBI as an 'NBFC-Upper Layer'.

In related news, CCI has also approved the acquisition of Groww Asset Management Ltd by State Street Global Advisors, reinforcing vigilance against unfair business practices and fostering competitive balance in the marketplace. Such significant deals are subject to CCI approval to ensure fair competition.