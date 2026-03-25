Venezuela's Oil Surge: A Remarkable Rise in Production

Venezuela's oil output, which encompasses condensate and gas liquids, surged to 1.1 million barrels per day in March, marking a notable increase from the 942,000 barrels per day reported in January. This data was unveiled during a government presentation.

Acting President Delcy Rodriguez disclosed these figures in a virtual appearance at a Miami conference, underscoring the country's ascending production levels.

This development highlights a significant growth trajectory in Venezuela's oil industry, marking a triumphant return to increased production metrics.