Venezuela's Oil Surge: A Remarkable Rise in Production
Venezuela's oil production, inclusive of condensate and gas liquids, climbed to 1.1 million barrels per day in March, up from 942,000 in January. These figures were revealed during a presentation by Acting President Delcy Rodriguez at a conference in Miami, showcasing a significant increase in the nation's oil output.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 22:46 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 22:46 IST
Venezuela's oil output, which encompasses condensate and gas liquids, surged to 1.1 million barrels per day in March, marking a notable increase from the 942,000 barrels per day reported in January. This data was unveiled during a government presentation.
Acting President Delcy Rodriguez disclosed these figures in a virtual appearance at a Miami conference, underscoring the country's ascending production levels.
This development highlights a significant growth trajectory in Venezuela's oil industry, marking a triumphant return to increased production metrics.