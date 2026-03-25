Venezuela Oil Production Surges to New Heights
Venezuela's oil production, including condensate and gas liquids, increased to 1.1 million barrels per day in March, as reported by state oil company PDVSA. This reflects a rise from January's 942,000 bpd. Gasoline and diesel production also rose to 166,700 bpd in 2025, up from 146,200 bpd in 2024.
Venezuela's oil industry reported a significant boost in production for March, reaching 1.1 million barrels per day. State oil company PDVSA provided these figures in a governmental presentation, revealing an upward trend from January's production rate of 942,000 barrels per day.
Delcy Rodriguez, acting President, disclosed these developments during a virtual conference in Miami, highlighting the country's growing output. The data also detailed an increase in gasoline and diesel production, reaching 166,700 barrels per day in 2025, a notable rise from the previous year's 146,200 barrels.
This positive momentum showcases Venezuela's strategic growth within the oil sector, as the country continues to bolster its energy production capabilities.