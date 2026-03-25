Venezuela Oil Production Surges to New Heights

Venezuela's oil industry reported a significant boost in production for March, reaching 1.1 million barrels per day. State oil company PDVSA provided these figures in a governmental presentation, revealing an upward trend from January's production rate of 942,000 barrels per day.

Delcy Rodriguez, acting President, disclosed these developments during a virtual conference in Miami, highlighting the country's growing output. The data also detailed an increase in gasoline and diesel production, reaching 166,700 barrels per day in 2025, a notable rise from the previous year's 146,200 barrels.

This positive momentum showcases Venezuela's strategic growth within the oil sector, as the country continues to bolster its energy production capabilities.