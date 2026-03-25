Rahul Gandhi Criticized Over Absence at West Asia Crisis Meeting

Union Minister Prahlad Joshi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his absence at a crucial all-party meeting addressing the West Asia crisis, held in the national capital. Labeling his behavior as 'irresponsible', Joshi questioned Gandhi's allegiance to India's interests.

Joshi alleged that Gandhi's critiques of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's handling of the West Asia conflict indirectly appease Pakistan. This accusation comes amidst reports of Pakistan allegedly aiding dialogues between Iran and the U.S.

Despite the importance of the meeting, Gandhi justified his non-attendance due to prior commitments in Kerala. Meanwhile, the meeting presided over by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh saw significant participation from various government and opposition leaders, discussing the regional tensions involving Iran, Israel, and the U.S.