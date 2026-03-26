USPS Implements 8% Fuel Surcharge on Packages

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) is set to implement a new 8% surcharge on packages to cope with escalating fuel expenses, according to the Wall Street Journal.

This adjustment, however, will not impact regular mail services, ensuring that traditional postal deliveries remain unaffected.

This policy shift reflects the USPS's continual efforts to address and manage rising operational costs while maintaining service standards amidst a challenging economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)