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USPS Implements 8% Fuel Surcharge on Packages

The U.S. Postal Service is introducing an 8% surcharge on packages to offset rising fuel costs. Traditional mail will remain unaffected by this new charge aimed to tackle financial pressures faced by the national service. This move marks USPS's response to increasing operational expenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 00:13 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 00:13 IST
USPS Implements 8% Fuel Surcharge on Packages

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) is set to implement a new 8% surcharge on packages to cope with escalating fuel expenses, according to the Wall Street Journal.

This adjustment, however, will not impact regular mail services, ensuring that traditional postal deliveries remain unaffected.

This policy shift reflects the USPS's continual efforts to address and manage rising operational costs while maintaining service standards amidst a challenging economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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